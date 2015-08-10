* Raises rates 150 basis points to 16 pct
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, Aug 10 Uganda's central bank raised its
benchmark lending rate to 16 percent from 14.5
percent on Monday, saying the weakening of its currency against
the dollar had heightened inflationary risks.
Policymakers in the east African nation started tightening
monetary policy in April after the shilling weakened
sharply against the dollar - although prospects for economic
growth remain strong.
They have since jacked up rates by a total of 500 basis
points, including at a special meeting last month, when they
also raised them by 150 basis points to the 14.5 percent level.
Analysts said the aggressive tightening showed the central
bank's desire to stabilise the foreign exchange rate but added
the main challenge would be ensuring the short-term rates in
financial markets followed suit.
"The real test lies in whether overnight rates, which have
been at much lower level, are able to better reflect this
tightening," said Razia Khan, head of research for Africa at
Standard Chartered in London.
Average overnight lending rates on the interbank market
stood at 15 percent, market participants said, compared with 14
percent in the last week of July.
"Day-to-day market liquidity likely needs to be addressed to
mount a more robust defense of the Ugandan shilling," Khan said.
Like other frontier and emerging currencies, the Ugandan
shilling has been under pressure this year from a dollar firming
on expectations of a U.S. rate hike, making the prices of
imports and anything priced in dollars more expensive.
"A tighter monetary policy stance is warranted to forestall
risks of higher inflation," central bank governor Emmanuel
Tumusiime-Mutebile told a news conference, adding the bank's
forecasts showed the shilling could weaken further.
The shilling, which is down 21.7 percent against the dollar
this year, was steady at 3,555.
Tumusiime-Mutebile said the higher lending rates would help
annual core inflation to stay in single digits and head towards
the bank's medium target of 5 percent.
Core inflation, which excludes food, water and fuel prices,
rose to 5.4 percent in July from 4.9 percent in June.
Tumusiime-Mutebile said there were signs of strong economic
growth this year supported by public investments and a recovery
in the agriculture sector.
He however said depressed commodity prices was a source of
uncertainty.
