(Corrects timing of last rate cut to June 2014)

By Elias Biryabarema

KAMPALA, April 4 Uganda's central bank cut its key lending rate on Monday, moving to boost flagging growth after an improvement in the inflation outlook.

Bank of Uganda (BoU) Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile told a news conference the bank had dropped the Central Bank Rate (CBR) to 16 percent from 17 percent previously.

He said growth had dipped at the start of this year while consumer demand remained subdued.

"Given that the inflation outlook has improved and to ensure that real economic growth remains close to potential, the BoU believes that it is warranted to cautiously ease monetary policy. The BoU will therefore reduce the CBR by 1 percentage point," he said.

It was the bank's first rate cut since June 2014. London-based Capital Economics said more cuts were unlikely to follow because Uganda's current account deficit remained a risk for the local currency.

"Several factors will force the (central) bank to keep rates elevated over the coming quarters. The first of these is Uganda's wide current account deficit," the note said.

Data from the central bank shows the deficit at 7.7 percent of gross domestic product at the end of the fourth quarter last year, slightly down from 8.7 percent in the previous quarter.

Capital Economics also said the central bank would face pressure to keep a tight stance to reduce the "distortionary effects" of a surge in public spending in the 2015/2016 fiscal year.

Tumusiime-Mutebile said inflation prospects had improved "mainly because of the easing of the exchange rate depreciation pressures, faster decline of food prices, and the subdued global economic outlook".

The bank uses core inflation, which excludes food, metered water, fuel and electricity, to determine its monetary policy and had seen it peaking at 6-8 percent in the second quarter.

Core inflation rose to 6.9 percent in March, up from 6.8 percent in February.

Tumusiime-Mutebile said the bank forecast that both headline and core inflation would remain around 6.5 percent in the first half of 2016, before coming down to the bank's medium term target of 5 percent in the first quarter of 2017.

He said however there were "upside risks" to the inflation outlook including the future path of the shilling exchange rate. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa)