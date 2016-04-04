(Corrects timing of last rate cut to June 2014)
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, April 4 Uganda's central bank cut its
key lending rate on Monday, moving to boost flagging growth
after an improvement in the inflation outlook.
Bank of Uganda (BoU) Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile
told a news conference the bank had dropped the Central Bank
Rate (CBR) to 16 percent from 17 percent
previously.
He said growth had dipped at the start of this year while
consumer demand remained subdued.
"Given that the inflation outlook has improved and to ensure
that real economic growth remains close to potential, the BoU
believes that it is warranted to cautiously ease monetary
policy. The BoU will therefore reduce the CBR by 1 percentage
point," he said.
It was the bank's first rate cut since June 2014.
London-based Capital Economics said more cuts were unlikely to
follow because Uganda's current account deficit remained a risk
for the local currency.
"Several factors will force the (central) bank to keep rates
elevated over the coming quarters. The first of these is
Uganda's wide current account deficit," the note said.
Data from the central bank shows the deficit at 7.7 percent
of gross domestic product at the end of the fourth quarter last
year, slightly down from 8.7 percent in the previous quarter.
Capital Economics also said the central bank would face
pressure to keep a tight stance to reduce the "distortionary
effects" of a surge in public spending in the 2015/2016 fiscal
year.
Tumusiime-Mutebile said inflation prospects had improved
"mainly because of the easing of the exchange rate depreciation
pressures, faster decline of food prices, and the subdued global
economic outlook".
The bank uses core inflation, which excludes food, metered
water, fuel and electricity, to determine its monetary policy
and had seen it peaking at 6-8 percent in the second quarter.
Core inflation rose to 6.9 percent in March, up from 6.8
percent in February.
Tumusiime-Mutebile said the bank forecast that both headline
and core inflation would remain around 6.5 percent in the first
half of 2016, before coming down to the bank's medium term
target of 5 percent in the first quarter of 2017.
He said however there were "upside risks" to the inflation
outlook including the future path of the shilling
exchange rate.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa)