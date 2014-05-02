(Adds comment from deputy governor)
KAMPALA May 2 Uganda's central bank held rates
at 11.50 percent for the fifth month in a row on Friday because
of relatively moderate inflationary pressures, a decision in
line with forecasts.
Bank of Uganda, or central bank, last changed its rate in
December, cutting 50 basis points to 11.50 percent and had said
at the time that growth was below potential.
All three analysts asked said rates would be kept steady,
and one said the bank would be wary that subdued credit to
private business could put pressure on growth.
Deputy central bank governor Louis Kasekende, who announced
the rate decision, said growth in 2013/14 was expected to be 5.7
percent. That is slightly lower than the 6 percent officials had
previously predicted.
"Inflationary pressures are expected to remain relatively
moderate in the near term. However, annual core inflation is
expected to rise gradually but remain within the band of 5
percent plus/minus 2 percentage points," Kasekende said.
Headline inflation slipped to 6.7 percent in the year to
April from 7.1 percent in the year to March. It has hovered
steadily around 7 percent since late last year.
Kasekende said the 12-month forecast for annual core
inflation was very close to the bank's medium term target of 5
percent, warranting a neutral monetary policy stance.
On growth, Kasekende said agriculture was weaker than
expected, but would pick up in the remaining part of 2014.
"Growth in real economic activity for the fiscal year
2014/15 is forecast to remain relatively strong, in the range of
6.0-6.5 percent, supported by public investment in
infrastructure, domestic demand and the recovery in global
economic activity," he said.
The financial year runs from July to June.
"Both headline and core inflation are pointing downwards for
the month of April," Stephen Kaboyo, Managing Director at Alpha
Capital Partners said before the announcement, adding that the
bank would take comfort from that.
But he added: "Recent trends continue to suggest subdued
private sector credit which poses downside risks to growth."
