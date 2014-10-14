(Adds details on forecasts, comments by deputy governor, analyst.)

KAMPALA Oct 14 Uganda's central bank kept its key lending rate unchanged at 11 percent on Tuesday, saying the growth forecasts for the economy and inflation will remain within their medium- term targets.

Bank of Uganda Deputy Governor Louis Kasekende said over the next three months annual core inflation is forecast to range from 2 to 4 percent and the economy is forecast to grow 6 percent this fiscal year.

"Given ... that both real growth and core inflation will be close to their targets over the medium term, the Bank has decided to maintain a neutral monetary policy stance," Kasekende told a news conference.

The headline inflation rate in the east African country fell to 1.4 percent in the year to September from 2.8 percent in August. Core inflation eased to 2 percent from 3.1 percent the previous month.

Kasekende said core inflation is forecast to rise over the medium term "because of an increase in domestic demand and the impact of the exchange rate depreciation that has taken place since February 2014".

The shilling has lost 5.7 percent against the dollar so far this year.

Razia Khan, Standard Chartered Bank's head of Africa research, said the central bank probably did not cut rates because it was wary of putting further pressure on the local currency. There is still room for easing, she said.

"However, the BoU has demonstrated once again that it prefers a more cautious approach, keeping interest rates on hold rather than risking an easing now, only to have to reverse this in the near future," she said. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by George Obulutsa, Larry King)