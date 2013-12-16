* Country moving closer to oil production
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, Dec 16 Uganda has selected six bidders
for the development of its planned refinery, bringing the east
African country closer to starting long-delayed crude
production.
In a statement on Monday, the ministry of energy and mineral
development said the six included a grouping led by Petrofac
, one led by Marubeni Corp and another by Global
Resources.
Others selected to develop the 60,000 barrels a day refinery
were China Petroleum Pipeline Bureau, SK Energy and
a group led by Vitol.
The ministry said one of the companies or consortiums would
be picked to lead the project in the first half of 2014.
Uganda discovered commercial hydrocarbon deposits in the
Albertine rift basin along its border with the Democratic
Republic of Congo in 2006 and reserves are estimated by the
government at 3.5 billion barrels.
Protracted rows over taxes and the viability of the local
refinery have repeatedly delayed commencement of crude
production, which is now seen in 2017.
The government says the private investor who will eventually
be selected will take up a stake of up to 60 percent in the $2.5
billion project and the government will hold the rest. East
African neighbours such as Kenya, Rwanda and Tanzania have been
offered 10 percent, to be taken from the government's share.
The ministry said 75 companies and consortiums had expressed
interest.
"The interest in the project ... clearly demonstrates that
the international community sees real economic and energy
opportunities within Uganda's borders," permanent secretary Fred
Kabagambe-Kaliisa said in a statement.