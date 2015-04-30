By Elias Biryabarema
| KAMPALA, April 30
Friday they were trying to verify whether a man arrested in
Tanzania was Jamil Mukulu, the leader of an Islamist rebel group
blamed for various deadly attacks in Western Uganda and eastern
Democratic Republic of Congo.
The Ugandan government has said that Mukulu's organisation
-- the Alliance of Democratic Forces - National Army for the
Liberation of Uganda (ADF-NALU) -- is allied to elements of
Somalia's al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab insurgents.
"We got information from Tanzania of someone arrested there
a couple of days ago," Uganda police spokesman, Fred Enanga,
told Reuters on Thursday.
"They wanted us to provide photographs and facial
impressions of Jamil Mukulu ... We have provided them with that
information and we're now waiting."
Forced out of Uganda in the mid-2000s, the ADF-NALU operates
from bases in the mountains of eastern Congo and U.N. officials
estimate that it has between 1,200 and 1,400 fighters.
Rights groups have accused it of mass civilian killings and
kidnappings.
Enanga did not say where exactly they believed Mukulu had
been arrested and there was no immediate comment from Tanzanian
authorities. A source in the Ugandan military told Reuters the
man in Tanzanian custody had been confirmed as Mukulu.
Uganda has long worried that ADF-NALU could pose a security
threat to its oil fields if left unchallenged in Congo's loosely
governed east.
The east African country discovered commercial hydrocarbon
deposits in its Albertine rift basin which straddles its border
with Congo. Production is expected to start in 2018.
Mukulu has been subjected to targeted U.N. sanctions since
2011. ADF-NALU was added to the sanctions list in 2014.
