NAIROBI, July 3 The United States warned its
citizens in Uganda on Thursday about a "specific threat" of an
attack on Entebbe International Airport, which is near the
capital Kampala, according to a message on the U.S. Embassy
website.
It said information from Uganda's police force indicated the
attack could take place between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m (1800 GMT and
2000 GMT), adding that citizens planning to travel at that time
might consider reviewing their arrangements.
A spokesman for Uganda's Civil Aviation Authority said it
had issued an alert on Wednesday, but did not give details.
