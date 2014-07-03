* Ugandan aviation authority confirms threat
* Uganda hit by Somali-linked militants in past
* No nonstop flights from Uganda's Entebbe to U.S.
(Adds comments from police, background on U.S. concerns)
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, July 3 The United States warned its
citizens in Uganda on Thursday about a "specific threat" of an
attack within hours on Entebbe International Airport, which is
near the capital Kampala, according to a message on the U.S.
Embassy website.
It said information from Uganda's police indicated that the
attack could take place between 9 p.m and 11 p.m. local time
(1800 GMT and 2000 GMT) on Thursday, adding that citizens
planning to travel at that time might consider reviewing their
arrangements.
As one of the countries that contribute forces to an African
Union peacekeeping mission battling the Islamist militant group
al Shabaab in Somalia, Uganda has suffered militant attacks in
recent years, and al Shabaab has threatened more.
A spokesman for Uganda's Civil Aviation Authority, Ignie
Ugundura, confirmed the authority had issued an alert on
Wednesday that "informed the airport community", but did not
give details.
A Ugandan police spokeswoman said security had been stepped
up at Entebbe, but that the police were not aware of a specific
threat to Uganda.
The U.S. Embassy message said it had "received information
from the Uganda Police Force (UPF) that according to
intelligence sources there is a specific threat to attack
Entebbe International Airport by an unknown terrorist group
today, July 3, between the hours of 2100-2300".
The U.S. Embassy has issued other alerts during the year
about possible attacks in Uganda, which it says faces a
"continued threat".
American authorities said on Wednesday they would require
increased security at overseas airports with nonstop flights to
the United States. U.S. officials cited concerns that al Qaeda
operatives in Syria and Yemen were developing bombs that could
be smuggled onto planes.
There are no nonstop flights from Uganda's Entebbe airport
to the United States.
Al Shabaab, which is aligned with al Qaeda, attacked a
shopping mall in Nairobi, capital of neighbouring Kenya, last
year and in 2010 bombed sports bars in Uganda where people were
watching the soccer World Cup on television. Dozens were killed
in both attacks.
Entebbe airport is known as the scene of an Israeli special
forces operation in 1976 to rescue more than 100 Israeli and
Jewish passengers who were being held hostage on board an Air
France plane by Palestinian and German guerrillas.
(Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Kevin Liffey)