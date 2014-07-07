By Elias Biryabarema
| KAMPALA, July 7
Uganda's army said on Monday it
had killed more than 60 gunmen who attacked police and army
posts in the west on Saturday, while extra troops had been
deployed to restore security in an area near the country's new
oil fields.
Authorities have said the gunmen are from a local militia
and had no connection to the Islamist rebel group ADF-NALU.
Uganda worries that ADF-NALU, if left unchallenged in
Congo's loosely governed east, poses a threat to its oil fields
in the Albertine rift basin where Tullow Oil, Total
and China's CNOOC are preparing for
commercial production, possibly starting in 2017.
The gunmen had killed 17 people, including police and
soldiers, on Saturday evening when they attacked three police
stations and a military barracks in western Uganda, an area once
a focus for an Islamist insurgency.
"Since we launched our response we have now killed more than
60 of those attackers and we're continuing the hunt," Ninsiima
Rwemijuma, spokesman for Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF)
told Reuters. The army said on Sunday it had killed 41.
"We have also boosted our deployment in the area to step up
patrols and ensure local people feel safe enough to return to
their homes," he said, adding that dozens of the attackers had
been detained and were helping identify other assailants.
In the hours following the attacks, Rwemijuma said some
panicked residents fled their homes for safety in nearby towns.
The ADF-NALU Islamist insurgents fought the Ugandan
government in the late 1990s and early 2000s from bases in
Western Uganda along the border with Democratic Republic of
Congo (DRC).
They were eventually defeated and forced to flee into the
jungles of eastern DRC where they have been hiding.
