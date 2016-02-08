KAMPALA Feb 8 Uganda has bought anti-riot gear
ahead of a Feb. 18 election in a move which police say will
bolster security during voting but which critics say aims to
intimidate opponents of President Yoweri Museveni, who is
seeking to extend his 30-year rule.
Museveni's two major rivals, Kizza Besigye and Amama
Mbabazi, a former prime minister and secretary general of the
ruling party, have both attracted large crowds and analysts say
Museveni faces his toughest challenge yet.
Critics have accused him of using violence by security
personnel to intimidate opposition supporters, while police have
drawn public ire for frequently blocking opposition gatherings
or using teargas and sometimes live ammunition to disperse them.
Police spokeswoman Polly Namaye said they had bought a
consignment of equipment to help them secure the poll.
"In the process of ensuring that we secure the election ...
we have had to purchase equipment that we believe will help us
in transportation, in crowd control and public order
management," Namaye said.
Namaye did not give specific details of the equipment that
had been bought, but said some had already arrived.
In recent days pictures of water cannon trucks and armoured
trucks parked at Kenya's Mombasa seaport and with "Uganda
Police" emblazoned on them have circulated on social media.
Cissy Kagaba, executive director of anti-corruption
coalition Uganda (ACCU), said the timing of the purchase was
"suspicious."
"They (anti-riot gear) will have an intimidating effect...
it's going to be difficult to convince us that these things have
been bought for legitimate security concerns," she said.
Last month police chief Kale Kayihura provoked public
outrage after he was quoted in a local newspaper telling a
civilian anti-crime force to prepare for "war" after the coming
election.
The east African country last had mass protests shortly
after the last election in 2011 when people took to the streets
to demonstrate against high consumer prices, corruption and
Museveni's long rule.
