Judge says he may reject parts of Wells Fargo accounts settlement
May 17 A federal judge signaled that he may reject parts of Wells Fargo & Co's proposed $142 million settlement with customers for whom it opened millions of unauthorized accounts.
KAMPALA, March 9 The Ugandan shilling was a touch stronger on Wednesday, helped by tepid demand for dollars from both corporate firms and commercial banks.
At 0947 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,355/3,365, stronger than Monday's close of 3,365/3,375. Markets were closed on Tuesday, which was a holiday.
"Players from both the corporate sector and banks are not showing any interest on the demand side...that's what has pushed up the shilling," said a trader from a leading commercial bank.
Some traders have said corporate economic activity remains slow as uncertainty lingers from last month's disputed presidential election. Long-serving President Yoweri Museveni was declared the winner, although the opposition has rejected the results.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Edith Honan)
WARSAW, May 17 The net loss for the Polish unit of Raiffeisen rose more than sevenfold in the first quarter, year-on-year, casting further doubts over the success of the bank's initial public offering planned for this quarter.