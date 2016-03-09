KAMPALA, March 9 The Ugandan shilling was a touch stronger on Wednesday, helped by tepid demand for dollars from both corporate firms and commercial banks.

At 0947 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,355/3,365, stronger than Monday's close of 3,365/3,375. Markets were closed on Tuesday, which was a holiday.

"Players from both the corporate sector and banks are not showing any interest on the demand side...that's what has pushed up the shilling," said a trader from a leading commercial bank.

Some traders have said corporate economic activity remains slow as uncertainty lingers from last month's disputed presidential election. Long-serving President Yoweri Museveni was declared the winner, although the opposition has rejected the results.

UGX Spot Rate.....

Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....

Calculated Cross Rates..........

Deposits.....................

Deposits & Forwards.............

Uganda Equities Guide.......

Uganda All Share Index........

Shilling background .....

Ugandan Debt Guide............

All Uganda Bonds.............

Uganda T-Bills..............

Uganda Benchmark.............

Central Bank ................

Ugandan Contributor Index....

Uganda Coffee Prices.......

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Edith Honan)