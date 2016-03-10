By Elias Biryabarema
| KAMPALA, March 10
KAMPALA, March 10 The Ugandan shilling
was a notch firmer on Thursday, helped by commercial banks
offloading greenbacks amid diminished demand by corporate firms.
At 0942 commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,345/3,355,
stronger than Wednesday's close of 3,350/3,360.
"I think there's a lot of unwinding of dollar positions by
commercial banks," said David Bagambe, trader at Diamond Trust
Bank.
Bagambe said most banks expected a rebound in demand for
hard currency by importers and other corporate firms but that
those expectations were not materialising, triggering their
sell-off.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Edith Honan)