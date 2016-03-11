KAMPALA, March 11 The Ugandan shilling weakened on Friday, undermined by an excess of local currency liquidity and short position-covering by commercial banks.

At 1001 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,350/3,360, weaker than Thursday's close of 3,345/3,355.

"There's significant (shilling) liquidity in the interbank, so some banks are taking advantage to cover short positions," said Ali Abbas, trader at Crane Bank.

Abbas said the shilling, however, could recover next week on the back of likely inflows into a Treasury bill auction and mid-month tax payments by corporate firms. A total of 180 billion shillings ($53.89 million) worth of Treasury bill are due for sale on March 16.

($1 = 3,340.0000 Ugandan shillings) (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Edith Honan)