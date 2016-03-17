KAMPALA, March 17 The Ugandan shilling weakened slightly against the dollar on Thursday, with traders expecting slower inflows of foreign exchange from abroad after rates on government securities dipped.

By 0740 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,375/3,385, compared with Wednesday's close of 3,365/3,375.

Yields fell across all tenors at this week's auction of Treasury bills. The yield on the 91-day bill slipped by more than 250 basis points to 15.861 percent.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Edmund Blair)