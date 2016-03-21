KAMPALA, March 21 The Ugandan shilling was flat in slow trading on Monday with limited corporate demand for dollars expected to keep the currency in a narrow range.

At 1119 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,370/3,380, unchanged from Friday's close. Traders said they expected the shilling to stay in a 3,350-3,380 range this week.

UGX Spot Rate.....

Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....

Calculated Cross Rates..........

Deposits.....................

Deposits & Forwards.............

Uganda Equities Guide.......

Uganda All Share Index........

Shilling background .....

Ugandan Debt Guide............

All Uganda Bonds.............

Uganda T-Bills..............

Uganda Benchmark.............

Central Bank ................

Ugandan Contributor Index....

Uganda Coffee Prices.......

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema)