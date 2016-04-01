KAMPALA, April 1 The Ugandan shilling
edged up on Friday but it was expected to give up the those
gains next week when firms start buying dollars to pay
shareholders abroad their dividends.
At 1204 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,360/3,370, a touch stronger than Thursday's close of
3,365/3,375.
"The shilling is likely to return to bearish trade as demand
picks up and the market enters a corporate dividend declaration
and payments quarter," said Stephen Kaboyo of Alpha Capital
Partners.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Duncan Miriri)