KAMPALA Oct 21 The Ugandan shilling inched down on Wednesday as demand for dollars at banks picked up, but traders said the local currency was likely to strengthen in the days ahead.

At 0859 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,610/3,620, slightly down from Tuesday's close of 3,600/3,610.

"Interbank appetite (for dollars) came through and put some pressure on the local unit," said Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank.

The shilling rallied on Tuesday after the central bank raised its policy rate by 100 basis points to 17 percent, saying it needed to tame price pressures and bring inflation back to the medium-term target of 5 percent.

Last month, year-on-year headline inflation jumped to 7.2 percent, from 4.8 percent in August on the back of higher food costs.

Bukenya said the broad market momentum was still toward a stronger shilling, aided by tighter liquidity in the domestic money markets.

"The policy tightening will continue to drive a generally bullish tone for the shilling," he said.

The shilling has lost 23 percent of its value against the dollar this year

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Hugh Lawson)