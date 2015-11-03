KAMPALA Nov 3 The Ugandan shilling
firmed a notch on Tuesday as limited dollar inflows were met
with meagre appetite and players eyed extra gains due to scant
supplies of the local currency.
At 1054 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,530/3,540, stronger than Monday's close of 3,535/3,545.
"We have some modest inflows coming into the market while
(dollar) appetite on the other hand is flat," said Faisal
Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank.
Bukenya did not specify sources of the inflows but most of
Uganda's foreign exchange earnings come from exports of coffee,
cotton and other agricultural commodities.
A market note from Bank of Africa said commercial banks
were building Uganda shilling positions "in preparation for
possible liquidity tightness".
The local currency has broadly risen over the last two
months, helped by the central bank's monetary policy tightening
cycle.
A further surge in price pressures last month, traders say,
is likely to push the Bank of Uganda (BoU) to tighten its policy
stance again in December, potentially raising the cost of local
currency funds.
BoU's benchmark Central Bank Rate (CBR) now stands at 17
percent, after being raised by 600 basis points this year.
So far this year the shilling is 21 percent weaker against
the greenback.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Edith Honan and
Raissa Kasolowsky)