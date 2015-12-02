KAMPALA Dec 2 The Ugandan shilling
strengthened on Wednesday, helped by inflows of hard currency
from non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and subdued corporate
appetite for dollars.
At 0952 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,325/3,335, compared with Tuesday's close of 3,335/3,345.
"The appreciation has been largely due to inflows from
NGOs," said Benon Okwenje, trader at Stanbic Bank, adding there
was also limited corporate demand for dollars.
Charities are converting some of their foreign currency
holdings to balance their books as they prepare to close 2015,
traders said.
Okwenje said the shilling may hover in the 3,320-3,350 range
over the next few days, although a possible interest rate rise
could pressure the currency. So far this year the shilling is
16.7 percent weaker against the greenback.
A slump in corporate demand in recent weeks has kept the
shilling on a firm footing, helping it to recover some of the
sharp losses posted earlier in the year.
Bank of Uganda (BoU), the central bank, has ratcheted up
interest rates to support the currency and curb consumer
spending.
"The pace of business activity at some firms is slowing ...
for the remaining weeks of 2015 I expect demand to taper off,"
said a trader at a leading commercial bank.
UGX Spot Rate.....
Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....
Calculated Cross Rates..........
Deposits.....................
Deposits & Forwards.............
Uganda Equities Guide.......
Uganda All Share Index........
Shilling background .....
Ugandan Debt Guide............
All Uganda Bonds.............
Uganda T-Bills..............
Uganda Benchmark.............
Central Bank ................
Ugandan Contributor Index....
Uganda Coffee Prices.......
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema, editing by Louise Heavens)