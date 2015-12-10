KAMPALA Dec 10 The Ugandan shilling ceded ground on Thursday, hurt by dollar demand from commercial banks and energy importers.

At 0930 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,320/3,330, weaker than Wednesday's close of 3,305/3,315.

David Bagambe, trader at Diamond Trust Bank, said the shilling had strengthened recently which prompted institutions to start covering their short dollar positions.

"That has spurred (dollar) buying pressure from commercial banks and corporates in the energy sector," said Bagambe.

Bagambe put the shilling's resistance and support levels at 3,300 and 3,350 per dollar.

The shilling, 16.5 percent weaker against the dollar this year, has in recent days been supported by hard currency inflows from workers abroad returning home for holidays and offshore investors buying Ugandan debt.

UGX Spot Rate.....

Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....

Calculated Cross Rates..........

Deposits.....................

Deposits & Forwards.............

Uganda Equities Guide.......

Uganda All Share Index........

Shilling background .....

Ugandan Debt Guide............

All Uganda Bonds.............

Uganda T-Bills..............

Uganda Benchmark.............

Central Bank ................

Ugandan Contributor Index....

Uganda Coffee Prices.......

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Drazen Jorgic and Catherine Evans)