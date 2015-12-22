KAMPALA Dec 22 The Ugandan shilling was a touch stronger on Tuesday amid low dollar demand, with banks holding onto their local currency reserves ahead of the Christmas holiday, when they anticipate a surge in cash withdrawals.

At 1034 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,315/3,325, stronger than Monday's close of 3,320/3,330.

"As people head into the holidays, banks are anticipating a spike in (shilling) withdrawals," said Shahzad Kamaluddin, trader at Crane Bank.

"Banks don't want to be short on the local unit, that's feeding an appetite for the shilling right now." (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Edith Honan and Alison Williams)