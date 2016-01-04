S.Korea's Moon appoints top ministers and security adviser
SEOUL, May 21 South Korea President Moon Jae-in announced on Sunday his choices for finance minister, foreign minister, and the top security advisor role in his new government.
KAMPALA Jan 4 The Ugandan shilling fell on Monday amidst a surge in demand for the greenback by commercial banks as business activity resumes after the holidays.
At 0904 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,385/3,395, weaker than Thursday's close of 3,365/3,375.
"Firms are expected to start (dollar) buying as they return from holidays," said Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank.
"We're seeing demand in the interbank in anticipation of that dollar appetite."
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Tom Heneghan)
SEOUL, May 21 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.