KAMPALA Jan 8 The Ugandan shilling slid on Friday weighed down by growing jitters over the impact of the turbulence in the Chinese markets.

At 0939 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,420/3,430, down from Thursday's close of 3,405/3,415.

"There's strong demand (for dollars) in the interbank but also sentiment from the volatility in China is giving the market negative signals," said Ali Abbas, a trader at Crane Bank.

Stephen Kaboyo of Alpha Capital Partners said in a note the bearish momentum remained "strong for the shilling with the market expecting a strong rebound in (dollar) demand against weak inflows."

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Keith Weir)