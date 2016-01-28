BRIEF-First Capital Securities' share trade to resume
May 18 First Capital Securities Co Ltd * Says share trade to resume on May 19 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2ru8imA Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT SIGNED A DEAL WITH CYPRUS-BASED COMPANY, LEAD CAPITAL MARKETS LTD, FOR PROMOTION AND MARKETING SERVICES OF PRODUCTS