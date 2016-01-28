KAMPALA Jan 28 The Ugandan shilling weakened a notch on Thursday, undermined by demand for hard currency from firms in the manufacturing sector.

At 1037 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,475/3,485, weaker than Wednesday's close of 3,470/3,480.

"The market has been receiving some month-end demand from the manufacturing sector," said Ali Abbas, trader at Crane Bank.

Abbas said also a central bank injection of liquidity into the market worth 315 billion shillings ($90.78 million) on Wednesday was fuelling a covering of short positions in the interbank and adding extra pressure on the local currency.

UGX Spot Rate.....

Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....

Calculated Cross Rates..........

Deposits.....................

Deposits & Forwards.............

Uganda Equities Guide.......

Uganda All Share Index........

Shilling background .....

Ugandan Debt Guide............

All Uganda Bonds.............

Uganda T-Bills..............

Uganda Benchmark.............

Central Bank ................

Ugandan Contributor Index....

Uganda Coffee Prices.......

($1 = 3,470.0000 Ugandan shillings) (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Edith Honan)