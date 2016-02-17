KAMPALA, Feb 17 The Ugandan shilling weakened on Wednesday, as traders sought to cover their dollar positions ahead of an election that has spurred political uncertainty. At 1155 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,430/3,440, weaker than Monday's close of 3,410/3,420. Markets were closed on Tuesday for a national holiday. "There are jitters in the market about what might happen after the election so some banks were covering short positions," said David Bagambe, trader at Diamond Trust Bank Uganda. Ugandans are due to go to the polls on Thursday to pick their next president. Incumbent Yoweri Museveni, in power for 30 years, is widely expected to trounce his rivals. UGX Spot Rate................... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa)