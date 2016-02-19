KAMPALA, Feb 19 The Ugandan shilling was stable on Friday on the back of subdued economic activity as a lot of businesses in the capital remained closed amid fears of post-election chaos. At 1041 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,420/3,430, unchanged from Wednesday's close. The markets were closed on Thursday as the country held a presidential election in which president Yoweri Museveni is seeking to extend his 30-year grip on power. "Most businesses are still closed because of the uncertainty surrounding the election so demand is virtually dead both from banks and our corporate clients," said a trader from a leading commercial bank. UGX Spot Rate................... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Drazen Jorgic)