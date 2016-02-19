KAMPALA, Feb 19 The Ugandan shilling was
stable on Friday on the back of subdued economic activity as a
lot of businesses in the capital remained closed amid fears of
post-election chaos.
At 1041 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,420/3,430, unchanged from Wednesday's close.
The markets were closed on Thursday as the country held a
presidential election in which president Yoweri Museveni is
seeking to extend his 30-year grip on power.
"Most businesses are still closed because of the uncertainty
surrounding the election so demand is virtually dead both from
banks and our corporate clients," said a trader from a leading
commercial bank.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Drazen Jorgic)