KAMPALA, March 3 The Ugandan shilling was unchanged for a third straight day on Thursday, and strong offshore appetite for Uganda's high yielding debt was expected to keep the shilling on a firm footing.

At 0901 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,335/3,345.

Benon Okwenje, trader at Stanbic Bank, said the yields on Ugandan debt of around 18 percent, coupled with low inflation and a stable currency, was drawing strong offshore appetite for Ugandan debt and would keep the shilling supported.

"There's a lot of investor appetite... people are coming in because there's real value," Okwenje said, referring to Uganda's debt market. This week the central bank sold 185 billion shillings ($55.31 million) worth of Treasury bills in a heavily oversubscribed auction.

Uganda Coffee Prices....... ($1 = 3,345.0000 Ugandan shillings) (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Edith Honan)