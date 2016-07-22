KAMPALA, July 22 The Ugandan shilling was steady on Friday, helped by sluggish demand for dollars from businesses which have cut down raw material imports amid slow sales to neighbouring South Sudan. At 1006 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,365/3,375, unchanged from Thursday's close. South Sudan is grappling with renewed violence which has disrupted commerce on a major highway linking it to Uganda. UGX Spot Rate.................... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa)