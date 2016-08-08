KAMPALA, Aug 8 The Ugandan shilling weakened slightly on Monday after the central bank slashed its benchmark policy rate by 100 basis points to 14 percent as traders sought to beef up their dollar positions. At 1200 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,372/3,382, weaker than Friday's close of 3,365/3,375. UGX Spot Rate................... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa)