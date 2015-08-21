KAMPALA Aug 21 Uganda's Stanbic bank
reported flat half-year pretax profits compared to the same
period last year and projected a tough second half due to a
weaker local currency.
Stanbic, the nation's largest bank by assets and a unit of
South Africa's Standard Bank, earned 91.9 billion
shillings ($26 million) in profit before tax versus 90.5 billion
shillings last year, the lender said in a statement.
Earnings from its investment in government debt and income
from foreign exchange sales led to the increase, the bank said.
Yields on Ugandan Treasury bills and bonds have been soaring
in recent months on the back of the central bank's monetary
policy tightening stance.
At this week's auction the weighted average yield on the
benchmark 91-day bills climbed to 16.578 percent from 15.789
percent fetched at the last sale on Aug 5.
Interest income for the period rose to 144 billion shillings
from 135 billions in the first six months of 2014, it said.
Uganda's fiscal and current account deficits would "keep the
bias towards a weaker shilling for the rest of 2015 and into
2016," the lender said.
"Political uncertainty ahead of the 2016 elections will
exacerbate the near-term downward pressure on the shilling."
The shilling is down 23 percent against the dollar so
far this year, undermined by strong dollar demand from corporate
firms and uncertainty ahead of next year's presidential and
parliamentary elections.
Uganda's current account deficit was 8.5 percent of gross
domestic product in fiscal year 2014/15 (July-June) and is
expected to climb to 10.3 percent in 2015/16, according to the
central bank.
Fears of a surge in public spending ahead elections and
possible capital flight have been rattling investors who have
been betting against the local currency, fuelling its
depreciation pressure.
($1 = 3,590.0000 Ugandan shillings)
