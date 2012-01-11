* C.bank rate 23 pct, inflation dipping from 30.4 pct
KAMPALA, Jan 11 Traders and shopkeepers in
the Ugandan capital Kampala closed on Wednesday for a three-day
strike to try to press commercial banks to stop raising interest
rates, a demand dismissed by the bankers' association as
impossible.
Business owners in east Africa's third largest economy have
been griping for months about hikes in interest rates on their
bank loans, which they say are crippling their businesses.
"I am furious at these thieving banks. All they care about
is squeezing as much as possible from us," said Abdu Nkonge, a
textiles shopkeeper told Reuters as he stood outside his shop,
with traders milling idly outside padlocked malls, the usual
mayhem of central Kampala's streets hushed.
"What if our businesses collapse from these high interest
rates? Who will bank with them, where will they get deposits?"
Banks began raising their rates soon after Uganda's central
bank, Bank of Uganda, started hiking its benchmark rate in
August to curb rampant inflation.
The bank raised the Central Bank Rate, launched in July last
year at 13 percent, for four consecutive months before it paused
at 23 percent in December.
Uganda was rattled by a series of violent opposition-led
protests last year over the soaring cost of living after
inflation rose sharply, driven by high food prices.
However, the price pressures started easing in November,
with inflation declining to 29 percent after hitting an 18-year
high of 30.4 percent in October year-on-year. It eased again in
December to 27 percent on the back of a slowdown in food prices.
COST OF MONEY
"We made our call to members to close their shops for three
days so that these banks can listen to us," Issa Sekito,
spokesman for Kampala Capital City Traders Association, said.
"And we're thrilled that the response has been massive and
even traders from many other towns have joined us. This theft by
banks must stop."
A Reuters witness said shops in the capital's central
business district selling goods ranging from electronics,
textiles, building materials, travel goods to motor vehicle
parts, as well as fast food eateries, were closed.
The Uganda Bankers' Association chairman, Emmanuel
Turyamuhika, said the banking industry's average prime lending
rate stood at between 28-29 percent, from 18-19 percent in July
last year.
"It's impossible, no bank will revise its interest rates
downwards because we trade in money and the cost of money has
gone up," he said.
"Traders are asking why we're hiking interest on old loans
but it's obvious that's a replacement cost otherwise if we only
raised interest on new loans we would not be able to secure
fresh capital for new loans."
He said banks could consider cutting interest rates if the
central bank reduced its rate.
A series of meetings between traders, government officials
and the banks have been fruitless.
Although the central bank has said it expects inflation to
continue on a downward path in 2012, it has not signalled when
it will start loosening its tight policy stance.
Some analysts say it might start loosening around the end
of the first quarter 2012 when inflation is expected to have
declined substantially.
