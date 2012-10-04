KAMPALA Oct 4 Uganda's central bank on Thursday said it would offer a five-year Treasury bond worth 100 billion shillings ($38.99 million)for auction on October 10.

The bank said in a statement the bond would have a coupon of 10.75 percent and would mature on October 5, 2017. Interest will be paid semi-annually.

($1 = 2565.0000 Ugandan shillings) (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Drazen Jorgic and James Macharia)