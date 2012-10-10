KAMPALA, Oct 10 - The weighted average yield on
Uganda's five bonds fell at an oversubscribed auction worth a
100 billion shillings ($38.83 million) on Wednesday.
Bank of Uganda said the yield on the five-year security fell
to 12.2 percent, down from 13.9 percent the bond fetched at its
last auction on August 15.
Following are the results:
FIVE-YEAR, FIXED-RATE BOND
COUPON RATE: 10.75 percent
TENDERED BIDS: 149.89 billion shillings
ACCEPTED BIDS: 100.00 billion shillings
YIELD TO MATURITY: 12.1565 percent
BID TO COVER RATIO: 1.499
REDEMPTION DATE: October 5, 2017.
($1 = 2575.0000 Ugandan shillings)
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)