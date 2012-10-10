KAMPALA, Oct 10 - The weighted average yield on Uganda's five bonds fell at an oversubscribed auction worth a 100 billion shillings ($38.83 million) on Wednesday. Bank of Uganda said the yield on the five-year security fell to 12.2 percent, down from 13.9 percent the bond fetched at its last auction on August 15. Following are the results: FIVE-YEAR, FIXED-RATE BOND COUPON RATE: 10.75 percent TENDERED BIDS: 149.89 billion shillings ACCEPTED BIDS: 100.00 billion shillings YIELD TO MATURITY: 12.1565 percent BID TO COVER RATIO: 1.499 REDEMPTION DATE: October 5, 2017. ($1 = 2575.0000 Ugandan shillings) (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)