KAMPALA May 24 Uganda has returned a majority
stake in Uganda Telecom Limited (UTL) to its Libyan shareholders
after seizing it early last year as part of sanctions on former
Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.
Libyan state-owned LAP Green said its 69 percent stake in
UTL had been reinstated to its UCOM unit.
Gaddafi was deposed and later killed by rebel fighters in
October last year.
"Shareholders and directors of its wholly owned subsidiary
UCOM ... have now resumed their management control
responsibilities of Uganda Telecom Limited (UTL)," LAP Green
said in a statement.
Although initially a dominant player, telecom analysts say
UTL's performance in both data and voice markets has declined
over the years as it faces aggressive competition from Airtel,
owned by India's Bharti Airtel, and MTN Uganda, a unit
of South Africa's MTN Group.
