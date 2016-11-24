KAMPALA Nov 24 Uganda aims to boost annual
tourist numbers to 4 million over the next five years, helped by
improvements in road networks around game parks and other
attractions, an official said on Thursday.
Tourism, such as treks to see gorillas, is a major foreign
exchange earner for Uganda, which also exports coffee and tea
but has only a small manufacturing base. It discovered
commercial quantities oil in 2006 but has not started producing.
Stephen Asiimwe, chief executive officer of state-run Uganda
Tourism Board (UTB), told Reuters that Uganda attracted 1.3
million tourists last year and expected the number to rise to
1.5 million this year.
"Our target is that by 2021 we want to have 4 million
visitors," he said in an interview.
"The government has prioritised tourism roads," he said,
adding Uganda had also contracted three international marketing
firms to promote the country in North America and Europe.
He said the roads to be improved would include highways to
link parks to major regional towns.
The tourism has been slowly recovering after being hit by
the knock-on effects of Islamist attacks in neighbouring Kenya,
a major destination that saw visitor numbers plummet. Uganda
often benefits from people crossing the border for a few days.
A major attraction are the gorilla tours, which take place
in Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, a stretch of jungle in the
southwest on the border with Democratic Republic of Congo.
Murchison Falls and Queen Elizabeth parks boast spectacular
water falls and big game animals, such as elephants and lions.
But tourists landing at Uganda's only international airport
at Entebbe, just outside the capital, usually face long journeys
on often poorly maintained roads to reach those destinations.
Alongside improving roads, Asiimwe said the government was
pursuing plans to revamp small regional airports to provide
alternative and faster routes for tourists to reach the parks.
