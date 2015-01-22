KAMPALA, Jan 22 Yields on Ugandan Treasury bills rose across all tenors at an auction worth 165 billion shillings ($56.90 million), the central bank said in a statement seen by Reuters on Thursday. The rate on the benchmark 91-day bill rose to 11.899 percent from 11.113 at the previous sale on Jan 7. Below are the results of the auction: 91-DAY 182-DAY 364-DAY EFFECTIVE YIELD This Auction 11.899 14.118 14.955 Last Auction 11.113 13.750 14.203 OFFERED (bln shillings) This Auction 10.00 20.00 135.00 Last Auction 10.00 20.00 135.00 TENDERED BIDS (bln shillings) This Auction 4.79 25.56 111.46 Last Auction 17.40 32.29 212.67 ACCEPTED BIDS (bln shillings) This Auction 3.79 20.00 78.46 Last Auction 10.00 14.48 140.77 BID TO COVER RATIO This Auction 0.479 1.278 0.826 Last Auction 1.740 1.614 1.575 ($1 = 2,900.0000 Ugandan shillings) (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)