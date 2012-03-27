IRAQ'S LUHAIS OILFIELD PRODUCTION CAPACITY TO INCREASE BY 20K BPD TO 120K BPD IN FEW MONTHS, OIL MINISTRY SAYS
NAIROBI, March 27 London-listed Tullow Oil expects to start production of oil in its Ugandan fields on a small scale late this year and will drill 20 wells in the east African nation, its regional exploration manager said on Tuesday.
"We are looking at small scale production expected to start in late 2012," Ian Cloke, Tullow's South and East Africa exploration manager said at the Eastern Africa oil, gas and energy conference.
The firm announced on Monday that it had also struck net oil pay of 20 metres after drilling its first well in Kenya's arid north, sending its shares higher. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Writing by Duncan Miriri; editing by Jason Neely)
ASTANA, June 10 There is no evidence a pact by global oil producers to curb output needs to be adjusted, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday, describing the recent weakness in crude prices as an overreaction to statistical glitches.