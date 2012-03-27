(Adds details, background)
NAIROBI, March 27 London-listed Tullow Oil
expects to start production of oil in its Ugandan fields
on a small scale late this year and will drill 20 wells in the
east African nation, its regional exploration manager said on
Tuesday.
"We are looking at small scale production expected to start
in late 2012," Ian Cloke, Tullow's South and East Africa
exploration manager said at the Eastern Africa oil, gas and
energy conference.
The firm announced on Monday that it had also struck 20
metres of light, waxy crude after drilling its first well in
Kenya's arid north, sending its shares higher.
Tullow earlier this year closed a $2.9 billion deal to bring
in French oil major Total and Chinese group CNOOC
<0883.HK > as partners to develop its oil fields in Uganda.
The firms will now focus on their $10 billion plan to start
pumping oil from huge reserves discovered on the shores of Lake
Albert. They are expected to ramp up to a major production phase
in 2016.
Cloke said they were in the process of acquiring all the
necessary permits for the construction of a refinery and an
export pipeline.
"This year we plan to drill 20 wells in Uganda," he said.
Commercial hydrocarbon deposits were discovered in the east
of Uganda in 2006. Tullow says it has found 1.1 billion
confirmed barrels of oil and believes there are 1.4 billion left
to find.
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Writing by Duncan Miriri;
Editing by Jason Neely)