KAMPALA Nov 16 British private equity firm
Actis has sold its remaining 14.3 percent stake in Uganda's sole
power distributor, Umeme Limited, to investors
including a local pension fund, allowing its shares to resume
trading.
Trading in Umeme shares was halted on Nov. 7 at the Uganda
Stock Exchange (USE) and Nairobi Stock Exchange (NSE) after it
announced that Actis was selling its stake.
In a statement, Umeme said Actis had successfully sold the
stake to institutional and retail investors, with Uganda's sole
private sector pensions fund, the National Social Security Fund
(NSSF), buying a 7.5 percent stake.
The purchase boosted NSSF's stake in Umeme to 23 percent,
making it the utility's largest shareholder.
"Actis' holding company for Umeme, divested its remaining
14.3 percent in the Company," Umeme said.
The utility's healthy growth was "why credible investors are
looking for an opportunity like this to invest in the company,"
the statement quoted Umeme Managing Director Selestino Babungi
as saying.
Umeme reported profit before tax of 161 billion Ugandan
shillings ($45.38 million) last year, up from 102 billion in
2014.
Umeme acquired a renewable 25-year power distribution
concession in Uganda in 2005 and listed its shares on the two
bourses in 2012.
Actis was a founding shareholder but has gradually reduced
its stake since the listing.
($1 = 3,548.0000 Ugandan shillings)
(reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Aaron Maasho and
Jason Neely)