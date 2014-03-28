By Elias Biryabarema
| KAMPALA, March 28
KAMPALA, March 28 Ugandan lawmakers have voted
to adopt a report asking the government to terminate its
contract with the country's sole power distributor, Umeme Ltd
, for exaggerating its investments and failing in
parts of its mandate.
However analysts said the government was unlikely to
jettison Umeme, in part for fear the move would send a negative
signal to potential investors. Parliamentary resolutions in the
east African nation are not binding on the government.
"Ultimately I am sure the contract will not be cancelled,"
said Dickens Kamugisha, chief executive officer at the Africa
Institute for Energy Governance, a research and consumer lobby
group.
Umeme, which is also listed on the Kenyan bourse, is
controlled by London-based private equity firm Actis and holds a
25-year power distribution deal.
The subject of the lawmakers' vote, a report by a
parliamentary committee set up to investigate the country's
energy sector, was passed after a vote late on Thursday.
"Umeme must go, they are just profiteering from Ugandans,"
lawmaker John Ken Lukyamuzi told Reuters.
The lawmakers accuse Umeme of enjoying a deal that is skewed
in the company's favour at the expense of consumers. Umeme did
not respond immediately, saying a statement would be issued
later.
Umeme nearly doubled its pretax profit last year, helped by
a surge in sales and new capital investments.
The company intends to spend about $440 million on a capital
investment programme running from 2013 through 2018 that it
expects to help revamp its distribution network.
Uganda has a generation capacity of about 550 megawatts,
while peak demand reaches about 480 MW, the energy ministry
says. Generation capacity is set to get a major boost around
2017 when the $1.6 billion Karuma hydropower dam on the River
Nile is expected to come into service.
(Editing by Duncan Miriri and David Holmes)