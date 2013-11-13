KAMPALA, Nov 13 - Ugandan power distributor Umeme Ltd
has secured a $190 million long-term loan to expand
and upgrade its distribution infrastructure, it said on
Wednesday.
The firm, which is partly owned by emerging markets private
equity firm Actis, said the investments would help it to reduce
energy losses and provide services to more customers.
It plans to cut energy losses incurred in the distribution
process to an agreed regulatory target of 23 percent of energy
purchased, from 26.1 percent in 2012.
The loan was jointly provided by the World Bank's
International Finance Corporation (IFC), Standard Chartered Bank
and Stanbic Bank, Umeme said in a statement.
Umeme's shares are listed on both the Ugandan and Kenyan
bourses.