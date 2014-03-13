By Philippa Croome
| KAMPALA, March 13
KAMPALA, March 13 The United States has
suspended some aid to Uganda's ministry of health, officials
said on Thursday, in its first concrete move reported in
response to the passing of an anti-homosexuality law.
The U.S. had signalled it was reviewing its ties with the
East African country after President Yoweri Museveni signed in
legislation on Feb. 24 that punishes gay sex with jail terms up
to life.
"As a result of this review process, a portion of the U.S.
Centre for Disease Control's (CDC) cooperative agreement with
the Ministry of Health has been put on hold pending this
review," a senior U.S. government official told Reuters on
Thursday.
The U.S. official did not say how much aid was withheld but
added the CDC had spent $3.9 million on a ministry of health
programme last year.
Uganda's health ministry said it had been told it would no
longer be able to access money from a fund used to buy
antiretroviral drugs and HIV testing kits.
Ministry spokeswoman Rukia Nakamatte said the freeze would
affect 50 of its workers.
The U.S. government estimates its total assistance to Uganda
stood at about $723 million in 2013. About half a million
Ugandans with HIV or AIDS receive help through U.S. programmes.
The World Bank and donors - Sweden, Norway, Denmark and the
Netherlands - have already withheld aid or loans worth more than
$118 million.
(Additional reporting and writing by Elias Biryabarema; editing
by Drazen Jorgic and Andrew Heavens)