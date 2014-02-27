By Anna Yukhananov
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 27 The World Bank on Thursday
said it postponed a $90 million loan to Uganda's health system
over a law that toughened punishment for gays, an unusual move
for an institution that usually avoids wading into politics.
"We have postponed the project for further review to ensure
that the development objectives would not be adversely affected
by the enactment of this new law," World Bank spokesman David
Theis said in an email.
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni signed an anti-gay bill
earlier this week that strengthens already strict legislation
against homosexuals, and makes it a crime to fail to report
anyone who breaks the law.
Homosexuality is a taboo in almost all African countries and
illegal in 37, including in Uganda where it has been
criminalized since British colonial rule.
The World Bank, a poverty-fighting institution based in
Washington, typically refrains from getting involved in
countries' internal politics or in contentious issues such as
gay rights in order to avoid antagonizing any of its 188 member
countries.
The bank still has a $1.56 billion portfolio of projects in
Uganda, which it ranks as one of the world's poorest countries.
The loan postponement follows the announcement by Norway and
Denmark that they would hold back donations to Uganda because of
the law. Other donors have also threatened to follow suit, and
the United States said it was reviewing ties.
Western anger over the anti-homosexuality law has triggered
a sharp fall in Uganda's shilling currency, leading the central
bank to intervene for two days in a row.
The World Bank's executive board had been set to approve the
Ugandan health project on Thursday. The money was meant to
supplement a 2010 health loan that focused on maternal health,
newborn care and family planning.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)