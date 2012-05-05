MOSCOW May 5 The Summa Group and sugar and pork producer Rusagro were short-listed as bidders for an additional share issue by Russia's United Grain Co. (UGC) in the partial privatisation of the company, two sources close said on Saturday.

The board of state-owned UGC narrowed down the list of contenders - which had included France's Louis Dreyfus - from eight to two, the sources said.

The Russian government is to decide which of the two remaining bidders will buy out UGC's share issue, one of the sources said.

Under the plan to partially privatise UGC, the shares will be issued and a 50 percent minus one share stake in the company sold, allowing the government to retain majority control.

UGC is the country's state grain trader and had planned to export up to 2.5 million tonnes of grain in the 2011/12 crop year out of a total of up to 27 million tonnes, which would make Russia the world's second largest wheat exporter.