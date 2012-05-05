MOSCOW May 5 The Summa Group and sugar and pork
producer Rusagro were short-listed as bidders for an
additional share issue by Russia's United Grain Co. (UGC) in the
partial privatisation of the company, two sources close said on
Saturday.
The board of state-owned UGC narrowed down the list of
contenders - which had included France's Louis Dreyfus - from
eight to two, the sources said.
The Russian government is to decide which of the two
remaining bidders will buy out UGC's share issue, one of the
sources said.
Under the plan to partially privatise UGC, the shares will
be issued and a 50 percent minus one share stake in the company
sold, allowing the government to retain majority
control.
UGC is the country's state grain trader and had planned to
export up to 2.5 million tonnes of grain in the 2011/12 crop
year out of a total of up to 27 million tonnes, which would make
Russia the world's second largest wheat exporter.