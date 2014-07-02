CANADA STOCKS-TSX up as CP Rail earnings beat; energy, bank stocks support
TORONTO, April 20 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd jumped on an earnings beat and as energy and many financial shares also gained.
July 2 Energy utility UGI Corp said on Wednesday it would buy French oil major Total SA's LPG distribution business in France for about 400-450 million euros ($545-$613 million).
Total's French LPG business distributed over 265 million retail gallons in 2013, serving residential, commercial, industrial and autogas customers.
Other terms of the deal were not disclosed. ($1 = 0.7345 euros) (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
OSLO, April 20 A U.S. court has rejected a last-minute effort by billionaire investor John Fredriksen's Frontline to prevent BW Group from acquiring a major stake in rival oil tanker firm DHT Holdings, DHT said on Thursday.