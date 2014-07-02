July 2 Energy utility UGI Corp said on Wednesday it would buy French oil major Total SA's LPG distribution business in France for about 400-450 million euros ($545-$613 million).

Total's French LPG business distributed over 265 million retail gallons in 2013, serving residential, commercial, industrial and autogas customers.

Other terms of the deal were not disclosed. ($1 = 0.7345 euros) (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)