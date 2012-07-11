UPDATE 1-Woodside faces delay on Senegal oil project over ownership row
* SNE field set to be Senegal's first oil development (Adds FAR MD comments)
July 11 UGI Energy Services Inc, a unit of UGI Corp, said it will provide cheaper and clean-burning liquefied natural gas (LNG) to oil and gas companies to power drilling rigs in the Marcellus shale formation in eastern United Sates.
UGI Energy said it has partnered with natural gas producer EQT Corp, which recently launched a program to convert some of its rigs to LNG from diesel.
Natural gas prices have fallen to levels of $2 per million British thermal units from about $10 in 2008, as surging output from shale fields has flooded the market. U.S. diesel prices have changed little over the last one year.
Oil and natural gas companies such as Apache Corp and Canada's Encana Corp are also increasingly opting for LNG to power their rigs.
TOKYO, June 8 Crude futures edged up in early Asian trading on Thursday following heavy losses in the previous session after official data showed that U.S. inventories rose for the first time in 10 weeks, reawakening concerns over a glut.