SHANGHAI Jan 18 Australian infrastructure
firm UGL Ltd will make more acquisitions in China and
is looking at buying opportunities in engineering firms
globally, a senior executive from the firm said on Wednesday.
Paul Long, Chief Administration Officer of UGL, made the
comments at a news conference in Shanghai.
Last month, UGL bought UK consultancy DTZ Holdings for 77.5
million pounds ($119 million) in a move to expand its corporate
property services and capture growth in China.
UGL, a broad-based infrastructure firm engaged in
manufacturing and outsourcing, manages everything from shopping
malls to hospitals and schools and offers property services such
as corporate leasing, cleaning and energy management.
Edward Cheung, Greater China head of DTZ, told the same news
conference the firm hopes to maintain at least 16 percent
revenue growth in China.
