SHANGHAI Jan 18 Australian infrastructure firm UGL Ltd will make more acquisitions in China and is looking at buying opportunities in engineering firms globally, a senior executive from the firm said on Wednesday.

Paul Long, Chief Administration Officer of UGL, made the comments at a news conference in Shanghai.

Last month, UGL bought UK consultancy DTZ Holdings for 77.5 million pounds ($119 million) in a move to expand its corporate property services and capture growth in China.

UGL, a broad-based infrastructure firm engaged in manufacturing and outsourcing, manages everything from shopping malls to hospitals and schools and offers property services such as corporate leasing, cleaning and energy management.

Edward Cheung, Greater China head of DTZ, told the same news conference the firm hopes to maintain at least 16 percent revenue growth in China. ($1 = 0.6513 British pounds) (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)