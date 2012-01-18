* UGL eyes more China, engineering buys

SHANGHAI, Jan 18 Australian infrastructure firm UGL Ltd will make more acquisitions in China and is looking at buying opportunities in engineering firms globally, a senior executive from the firm said on Wednesday.

"We will make more acquisitions in China, we will acquire Chinese companies," Paul Long, Chief Administration Officer of UGL, told a news conference in Shanghai.

Long also said the firm was looking internationally to acquire engineering firms.

Last month, UGL bought UK consultancy DTZ Holdings for 77.5 million pounds ($119 million) in a move to expand its corporate property services and capture growth in China.

"The acquisitions made in China will be the recommendations of our (DTZ) team," Long said, adding that he saw little obstacles in integrating the two firms.

UGL, a broad-based infrastructure firm engaged in manufacturing and outsourcing, manages everything from shopping malls to hospitals and schools and offers property services such as corporate leasing, cleaning and energy management.

Edward Cheung, Greater China head of DTZ, told the same news conference the firm hopes to maintain at least 16 percent revenue growth in China.

Cheung said he saw no change in China's housing policy measures in the first half of this year but is optimistic about the second half.

Shanghai's mayor said this week, the city will continue to maintain policy measures aimed at controlling property prices that are currently in place. ($1 = 0.6513 British pounds) (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)