SYDNEY Nov 6 TPG Capital Management LP
said it completed the $1.1 billion purchase of Australian
engineering firm UGL Ltd's DTZ property arm, ending a
years-long process that was undermined by questions about
payments to the Hong Kong leader when he worked there.
Sydney-based UGL put DTZ on the market in early 2013 in a
bid to cut debt and focus on its core engineering business. In
June it said it would sell the unit to United States private
equity giant TPG in a deal then expected to settle in September.
But the deal came under scrutiny after Australian media
revealed Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying received more
than $6.4 million in payments from UGL relating to its purchase
of DTZ, where Leung had worked.
TPG had sought a full explanation of the payments, sources
told Reuters, while UGL maintained the payments were industry
standard and largely structured by the vendors of the business.
Leung's office also denied wrongdoing.
Finalising the deal enables UGL to focus on its core mining
and industrial services operations, pay down debt and restore
investor faith in its corporate governance. It also gives TPG
one of the world's largest property companies, because DTZ
itself in September said it would buy U.S. property services
firm Cassidy Turley.
"The combination of DTZ's strong businesses in Asia and
Europe, its existing businesses in the United States and Cassidy
Turley's market leading business in the United States, will
create a global, full service property services company that
will be top three in the sector," TPG's managing partner for
Asia Ben Gray said in a statement.
TPG and Hong Kong-based private equity firm PAG, together
with co-investor Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, teamed up to
buy DTZ from UGL.
UGL's Sydney-listed shares closed 0.4 percent lower at
A$6.90 ($5.92) on Wednesday.
(1 US dollar = 1.1650 Australian dollar)
